StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Recommended Stories
