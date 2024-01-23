StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

