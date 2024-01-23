StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.79. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

