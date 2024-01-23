StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

