StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.