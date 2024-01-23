StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE CGA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
