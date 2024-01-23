StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

