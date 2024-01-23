StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.14.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
