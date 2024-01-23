StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a PE ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 0.74. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

