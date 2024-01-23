StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

