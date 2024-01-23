StockNews.com Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

ENR stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

