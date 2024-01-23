StockNews.com Upgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Copa by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.