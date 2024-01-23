Stratis Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $123.23 million and $20.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.70 or 0.05576660 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,201,326 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

