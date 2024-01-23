Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

GPCR stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

