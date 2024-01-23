Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 29.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.7% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 76,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,057. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.33 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

