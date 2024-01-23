Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.79. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,775 shares trading hands.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $692 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.59 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 66.40%.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.
