Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 1,570,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,851,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

