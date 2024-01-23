Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Cormark raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SLF traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.73. 222,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,795. The stock has a market cap of C$40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.23.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

