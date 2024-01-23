Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.54.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$68.73. 195,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

