SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SSY stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
