SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.36. SunPower shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1,437,063 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

