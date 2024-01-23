Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.10% of Sunrun worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,057. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

