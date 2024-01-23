Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.51. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 3,330,953 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $33,711.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 307,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

