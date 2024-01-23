Synapse Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $113.16 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

