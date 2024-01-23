Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,887 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.7 %

TDW stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. 542,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,221. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $77.53.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

