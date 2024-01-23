Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.02. 640,094 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.