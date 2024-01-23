Syntal Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $259.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

