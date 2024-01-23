Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,669. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $154.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

