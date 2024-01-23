Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $863,000 Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International comprises 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 281,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,068. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

