Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $512,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $627.58. 1,897,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $598.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

