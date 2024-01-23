Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $665,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 3,363,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

