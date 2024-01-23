Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,195 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,403,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,343,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

