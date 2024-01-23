Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 79,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

