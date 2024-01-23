Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $82.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,759. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

