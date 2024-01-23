Syntal Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,626 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,147. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

