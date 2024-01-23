T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,383. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

