T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.39. 609,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,121. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

