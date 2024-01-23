T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $106.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

