Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

