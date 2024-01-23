Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 3.1%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 165,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 684,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

