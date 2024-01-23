Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,994,027 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TME shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after purchasing an additional 432,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,703,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,145,000 after purchasing an additional 207,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

