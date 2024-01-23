Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. Terex has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

