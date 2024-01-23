Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

