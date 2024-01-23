Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $271,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,810,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,049,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.38. The company has a market capitalization of $663.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.