Tesla (TSLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day moving average is $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

