Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,066 shares of company stock worth $619,036 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

