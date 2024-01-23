Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $205,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

