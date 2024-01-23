Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Lowered to $1,414.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,486.28. 6,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,586.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,692.57.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

