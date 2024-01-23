Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.67% of Textron worth $255,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Textron by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Textron by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,227. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.