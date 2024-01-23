TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 3.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61. 1,014,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,730,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

