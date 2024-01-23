The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.37. 3,770,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908,807. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

