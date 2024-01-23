The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Trimmed by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 3.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. 8,921,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,265,162. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average of $218.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

